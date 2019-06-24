Just like the summer of 2017, Neymar is dominating the headlines right now.

The enigmatic Brazilian appears desperate to leave Paris Saint-Germain just two years after signing for the Ligue 1 side for a world-record fee of €222m.

Neymar wants to return to Barcelona where he enjoyed the finest years of his career, winning the treble in 2015.

His chemistry with both Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez was phenomenal and there's no denying that the Blaugrana have missed Neymar's presence on the left-hand side of their attack.

Both Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele have struggled to match Neymar's output in the past two seasons.

But how can Barca afford the Brazilian, who would surely command a fee close to or more than his one from 2017?

Well, a key factor in negotiations will surely be Neymar forcing PSG's hand.

If he makes it glaringly obvious that he wants to leave the French capital, the Ligue 1 champions may be forced to cash in rather than keep a player who is obviously not interested in the project.

And according to Sport, Neymar is planning to do just that and is now preparing to publicly apologise to Barca and the fans for leaving.

He will also declare that his move to Paris was a mistake, as the lack of competition in France has damaged his brand and marketing ability.

Neymar is prepared to make the statement and is aware of the damage it could do to his image.

While PSG have put him up for sale, declaring that a move was a mistake will go down horrendously with the club's supporters.

The Brazilian is literally prepared to do whatever it takes to get that move back to Barca.

When that statement drops, imagine the looks on the faces in the PSG boardroom...