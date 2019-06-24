Ricochet won his first championship on the WWE main roster last night at Stomping Grounds when he defeated Samoa Joe for the United States Championship.

The One and Only was able to deliver double knees to the face of The Samoan Submission Machine, before finishing him off with a 630 to capture the United States title.

After the match, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Heavy Machinery, Carmella and others applauded Ricochet on his victory in the gorilla position, and during his photo shoot with his new title, he was congratulated by AJ Styles too.

Accompanied by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Styles said to Ricochet as well that he would see him tonight on Monday Night Raw, leaving the new United States Champion looking confused.

WWE later revealed that The One and Only would take on The Phenomenal One in a match this week on Raw but in a non-title match.

This will be Styles' first match since he faced Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship at Money in the Bank back in May, as he's recently been dealing with an AC joint injury.

While this will be the first time Styles and Ricochet have faced each other in a WWE ring, it will also only be the second time in history that they have faced each other inside the squared circle.

The two previously faced each other back in December 2014 at House of Glory (HOG) Phenomenal Showdown in New York with Ricochet's HOG Heavyweight title on the line. Their match ended in a time limit draw.

Fans could expect a similar result on Raw this week too as WWE will not want to cripple The One and Only's momentum so early into his United States title reign with a loss, and they also won't want The Phenomenal One losing on his in-ring return.

It will also be interesting to see if Joe gets involved in this match in one way or another as interference by The Samoan Submission Machine could be a way which WWE concludes this clash without either superstar taking a loss.

Nevertheless, this should be a very entertaining match, and it would be cool to see Ricochet and Styles battle it out for the United States Championship over the next few months, so hopefully, this match is an indication of what's to come.