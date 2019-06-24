Football

The San Siro is one of football's most iconic venues.

AC Milan and Inter Milan confirm that San Siro will be demolished

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There are few stadiums in the world more iconic than Milan's San Siro.

It has been the stage for some of the greatest ever football games and has been the home of two of the world's most iconic clubs.

AC Milan and Inter Milan have shared the stadium, but they will be moving to a new home for the 2022/23 season.

The presidents of both clubs have now confirmed that a new stadium will be built near San Siro.

It is estimated the project will cost around £630m and San Siro will be demolished.

AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni said: "We're building a new stadium near the old one. San Siro will be demolished and there will be new buildings in its place."

Inter CEO Alessandro Antonello confirmed the plans, saying: "Absolutely."

It truly is the end of an era.

Inter were initially proposing that San Siro be renovated instead of building an entire new stadium.

Inter Milan fans at San Siro

However, that would have meant a number of seasons of reduced capacities, so Inter have now decided to side with AC.

The new stadium will be constructed on the car parks adjacent to San Siro, per Daily Mail.

It will also be set partly below street level so as not to dominate the area visually - the neighbourhoods surrounding the stadium will also be renovated.

The final game at San Siro is sure to be an emotional affair, though.

There are few stadiums more iconic than San Siro

What do you think was the most memorable game in the San Siro? Let us know in the comment box below.

Topics:
Football
Inter Milan
AC Milan
Serie A

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again