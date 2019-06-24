There are few stadiums in the world more iconic than Milan's San Siro.

It has been the stage for some of the greatest ever football games and has been the home of two of the world's most iconic clubs.

AC Milan and Inter Milan have shared the stadium, but they will be moving to a new home for the 2022/23 season.

The presidents of both clubs have now confirmed that a new stadium will be built near San Siro.

It is estimated the project will cost around £630m and San Siro will be demolished.

AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni said: "We're building a new stadium near the old one. San Siro will be demolished and there will be new buildings in its place."

Inter CEO Alessandro Antonello confirmed the plans, saying: "Absolutely."

It truly is the end of an era.

Inter were initially proposing that San Siro be renovated instead of building an entire new stadium.

However, that would have meant a number of seasons of reduced capacities, so Inter have now decided to side with AC.

The new stadium will be constructed on the car parks adjacent to San Siro, per Daily Mail.

It will also be set partly below street level so as not to dominate the area visually - the neighbourhoods surrounding the stadium will also be renovated.

The final game at San Siro is sure to be an emotional affair, though.

