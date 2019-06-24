GIVEMEBET weekend recap: Copa America, Cricket World Cup, Women's World Cup, F1

Happy Birthday Lionel Messi and what better way to celebrate than firing his side to the knock-out stages of the Copa America.

It was another fabulous sporting weekend and GIVEMEBET is taking a look back at an enthralling few days.

In the French Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton won his fourth straight race and sixth of the season to maintain Mercedes' 100% record this season. It was a routine win for the Brit as he won wire-to-wire, with Ferrari's only good news being the bonus point they picked up for Vettel's fastest lap.

Former World Number 1 Andy Murray returned to the court in the Queen's Doubles event with Feliciano Lopez and the pair lifted the trophy. While the two-time Wimbledon Champion will not play in the singles at SW19 this year, he will once again be a apart of the doubles events.

VAR proved controversial all weekend in the Women's World Cup, none more so than in England's 3-0 victory over Cameroon, which was considered carnage from start to end.

The Cricket World cup was similarly captivating, with England's collapse, Afghanistan's near miraculous victory over India and Carlos Braithwaite's century still not quite enough, as the West Indies came close to an almighty comeback.

COMING UP THIS WEEK

A host of international football continues:

Copa America reaches the knock-out stages and Messi's Argentina will face Venezuela on Friday, and they are on course to meet Brazil in a mouth-watering semi-final. The Samba Boys are favorites to lift the trophy and are available at 21/20.

reaches the knock-out stages and Messi's Argentina will face Venezuela on Friday, and they are on course to meet Brazil in a mouth-watering semi-final. The Samba Boys are favorites to lift the trophy and are available at 21/20. African Cup of Nations group stages continue as hosts and tournament favorites Egypt face DR Congo on Wednesday, while Senegal take on Algeria a day later to see who will control Group C.

group stages continue as hosts and tournament favorites Egypt face DR Congo on Wednesday, while Senegal take on Algeria a day later to see who will control Group C. The Women's World Cup quarter-finals begin on Thursday and England are 21/20 to beat Norway, while hosts France await for the winner of the Spain v USA round of 16 match tonight, where the US are 1/3 to progress in 90 mins.

CRICKET WORLD CUP

As the tournament inches further towards the semi-finals there are some pivotal matches this week:

Tuesday: England v Australia - After their shock loss to Sri Lanka, England find themselves precariously positioned in fourth spot with matches against the three sides ahead of them still to play. Nothing less than a victory is needed against their old enemy - England are 20/29 to get the win

Wednesday: New Zealand v Pakistan - Table toppers New Zealand are undefeated and a win will all-but guarantee a semi-final spot, whereas Pakistan's tournament life hangs by a thread. You can back New Zealand to win at 10/17.

Thursday: West Indies v India - The Caribbean side suffered heartbreak at the end of their match against New Zealand and need a minor miracle to make the top four. India remain unbeaten although Afghanistan gave them a scare last time out. India are 2/7 favorites beat the West Indies.

Friday: Sri Lanka v South Africa - The Proteas' tournament has disappointed many, with only one win, and they face a Sri Lanka team hot off a victory over England and they believe the can make the semi-finals. That being said South Africa are 1/2 favorites to grab victory.

TRANSFER LATEST

