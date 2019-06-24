In La Liga last season, a new name broke onto the scene and has since caused quite the stir.

Junior Firpo, young prodigy of Real Betis, has begun to turn heads on the Spanish stage and now has become the talking point of two Premier league giants.

The 22-year-old is being closely followed by both Liverpool and Manchester United, ahead of the new Premier League campaign, Marca confirms.

The Real Betis defender caught the eye of many the 2018/2019 La Liga campaign, with a tally of three goals and four assists in 24 appearances for the Spanish outfit. One goal scored of which was against Real Madrid, and has previously been a target for Los Blancos in the past.

With the Spanish left-back available to purchase through a €50 million release clause, it proves a pricey alternative for Liverpool, who are looking to provide competition for defender, Andy Robertson, since the announced departure of recent flop, Alberto Moreno.

With the Scottish captain being one of the world’s most treasured left-backs, it seems unlikely that Firpo will be a first-team choice for Jurgen Klopp. However, the potential of a young, hungry star could be what Robertson needs to keep competition high.

With that being said, Manchester United are very much on the hunt for a starting left-back and the under-21 Spanish International could prove a strong option. It is clear that Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a desire to bring in young talent, much like with the signing of Daniel James and the deal agreed for young, Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Crystal Palace.

With Red Devils player of the season, Luke Shaw, and veteran, Ashley Young, still very much in the roster – the signing of young Firpo could be exactly the answer to spark the revival of the Manchester United side.

With Manchester United currently within the darker times, a signing of this magnitude could be what is needed.

Firpo is currently with the Spain under-21s at the Euro finals, in Portugal and has been influential in 2-1 victory over Belgium this campaign.

With the imminent move seeming likely, does Firpo make the perfect fit for either of these clubs? Have your say…