Nike Tiempo boots are some of the finest in world football.

The iconic brand has been made famous down the years by the likes of Ronaldinho, Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique and Carlos Tevez.

And Nike have now released their new Tiempo Legend 8 boots and they're absolutely beautiful.

They will come in a standard darker 'Under the Radar' edition, featuring a black base with an electric blue swoosh.

Nike have also released a special 'Nouveau' edition of the boot, which has an an all-white base with a metallic swoosh.

You can have a look at both editions of the footwear below.

You get the feeling they're going to fly off the shelves.

They're both currently available on prodirectsoccer.com for around £190.

Both Ramos and Pique will still be two of the faces of the advertising campaign, but the new face of this generation will be Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk.

Nike may see a serious spike in their sales around the Merseyside area ahead of the 2019/20 season.

How you do you rate Nike's revamp of the Tiempo range? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below.