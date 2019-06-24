It’s a dark day for Newcastle fans as Champions League winning manager, Rafa Benitez ends his reign as the first-team manager.

As the Spaniard leaves, it paves way for someone new to take charge of The Magpies and the process begins for the board to choose their successor for the upcoming season.

With speculation growing amid his departure, names such as Gary Monk, Jose Mourinho and Mikel Arteta have been thrown in the mix to take-over the side.

That being said, Paddy Power and Betfair have both staged odds for Newcastle TV duo, Ant and Dec to take over the team… at 500/1.

I have to admit, having the comedy pair taking the team home and away would make for some quality entertainment. However, I wouldn’t waste your money on a bet like that.

The club issued a statement this morning, stating that the former Real Madrid boss would leave at the end of his contract on 30th June.

“We have worked hard to extend Rafa’s contract over a significant period of time, however it has not been - and will not be - possible to reach an agreement with Rafa and his representatives.” Stated the club on their website.

“Rafa’s coaching staff, Paco de Míguel Moreno, Antonio Gómez Pérez and Mikel Antia, will also leave the club on 30th June.

“We would like to thank Rafa and his coaching team for their efforts over the last three years and their significant contribution to what has been collectively achieved.

“We would also like to thank our supporters, players and staff for their patience during a period of uncertainty.

The process to appoint a successor will now begin.”

According to PaddyPower, Mikel Arteta is marked at the 5/1 odds for the job, with Jose Mourinho at 13/2 and Gary Monk at 8/1 coming in favourites also.

A period of transition indeed for the North East club, and fans will be looking to have someone of similar calibre to Benítez, to take over the side.

A sad day for the people of Newcastle, and a side let down by the poor running of the club owner, Mike Ashley.