It is being reported that PSG have offered Neymar as part of a swap deal for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

Both Pogba and Neymar have voiced concerns over their positions at each parent club, and it seems that both are searching for a way out by any means possible.

According to The Independent, a straight swap was on the cards for the French outfit, however it is being claimed that the deal would be far too expensive for Manchester United at this current time.

Amid transfer speculation around the two players, Juventus and Real Madrid have been eyeing up a potential move for the Red Devils midfielder, whilst Neymar appears to be back on the radar of previous club, Barcelona.

In a bid to force a move to his former club, Neymar seems set to publicly apologise to the fans for joining PSG in 2017.

Both players smashed transfer records when signing for each of their current clubs, with Pogba signing for Manchester United in 2016 for a fee of £93 million and Neymar putting pen to paper for over double that price, at £200 million.

In a recent interview with France Football, PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi opened speculation on a move for the Brazilian, amid his recent antics.

'Players will have to assume their responsibilities even more than before,' Al-Khelaifi said.

'It must be completely different. They will have to do more, work more.

'They are not there to please themselves. And if they do not agree, the doors are open. Ciao! I do not want to have any celebrity behaviour anymore.'

It is believed that the weekly wage paid by PSG to Neymar is at £900,000 per week, which would see Manchester United paying double the wage that is paid to their highest earner, Alexis Sanchez.

It is thought that Ed Woodward is uninterested in paying the ludicrous wage demands of the Brazilian.