Cricket World Cup: England v Australia - what to expect

We approach the business end of the Cricket World Cup now and after a weekend packed with drama, an old rivalry resumes as England and Australia do battle at Lords.

England take on the Aussie's in this mouth-watering tie after losing to Sri Lanka with an almighty batting collapse.

They were on course to cement their place within the top four but a few hours later they found themselves hovering in the last semi-final spot, two points clear with three matches to go, those matches however are against the three sides sitting above them.

Australia are second with only one defeat so far in the tournament and victory will virtually confirm progression from the group. Their only defeat came to India when chasing 353 and they have since won three straight matches in convincing fashion, posting totals in excess of three hundred on four occasions.

The Home of Cricket has only hosted one match at this World Cup, where Pakistan beat South Africa by 49 runs after compiling 308 for seven wickets in the first innings.

This bodes well for two big hitting sides who combine for three of the top five leading scorers in the tournament - Warner and Finch for Australia and Joe Root for England.

Similarly they have six of the top ten six-hitters and both teams combine for 82 of the tournament's 246 sixes at 33.33%. England however will once again be without opener Jason Roy, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

This could well be another big batting display and GIVEMEBET looks at the match-up...

England have been high flyers when playing the so-called minnows, but when they have faced the stronger sides they have experienced batting struggles early, losing their opening wicket inside three overs against South Africa, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Australia have lost their opening wicket only once inside 14 overs against all opposition and throughout the tournament average 84.16 runs for the first wicket against England's 46.83. Australia are 10/11 to have the highest opening partnership.

Australia look strong all round so far and beat England prior to the start of the World Cup in a warm-up match in Southampton, forcing the home side into a batting collapse where the hosts went from 197 for 5 to 285 all out. The Aussies might be worth a nibble at Even money.

On that day in Southampton England were poor with the bat, but the bowlers played well restricting the visitors to 297 from their 50 overs, a score England would have easily surpassed when they played there against the West Indies. The best bowler that day was Ben Stokes who went for an economy of 5.10. Stokes to repeat and be England's best bowler is 6/1

