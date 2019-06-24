Lionel Messi is 32 years old today.

It’s saddening to think that Messi’s decline is expected to arrive in the coming years, but what a journey it’s been.

And based on his performances this past season, the Barcelona star still has plenty left in the tank.

Messi scored 51 goals in 49 matches in all competitions, and also provided 19 assists.

That’s 70 goals that he contributed to in one season. Incredible.

With Cristiano Ronaldo turning 34 in February, it’s well worth reminding yourself to enjoy these two legends while you can.

Ronaldo also proved that he’s still elite in his first season at Juventus, winning the Most Valuable Player award in Serie A.

Messi v Ronaldo at the age of 32

On Messi’s 32nd birthday, it’s worth taking a look at how the Argentina international stacks up when his counterpart also celebrated turning 32.

Ronaldo, on February 5, 2017, had played in 802 games and scored 568 goals. Then playing for Real Madrid, he had also provided 215 assists.

The Portuguese international had won 22 trophies, was a four-time Ballon d’Or winner and had been named UEFA’s best player three times.

Ronaldo had also won the Champions League three times.

Messi’s numbers are better across the board on his 32nd birthday.

He has played in 820 matches and scored 671 goals. Messi has an impressive 285 assists to his name.

He has won 34 trophies, including the Champions League on four occasions, and is a five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

So Messi takes the cake.

Of course, Ronaldo has been incredible in the past few years and he’s even overtaken Messi’s Champions League tally.

The Juventus forward has also added another international honour to his resume by claiming the UEFA Nations League earlier in June.

Messi, meanwhile, is still waiting for his first triumph with Argentina.

Regardless of how the statistics stack up, it’s hard to argue that we’re currently witnessing the two greatest players of all-time.