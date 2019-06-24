Jose Antonio Reyes Lopez has joined Real Madrid's youth academy.

The 11-year-old son of Jose Antonio Reyes, who died in a car accident on June 1, signed his contract on Sunday.

"I'm very happy and proud to start a new chapter at Real Madrid," he wrote when confirming the news on Instagram.

"I want to thank all those people that have supported me and trusted me, especially my family. I will continue to enjoy myself, work and learn with humility."

Reyes Lopez joins Madrid's youth setup ahead of the 2019/20 campaign after previously playing with Leganes.

He had an agreement to join Los Blancos before his father passed away - a move which the club has now honoured.

Earlier this month, Real president Florentino Perez promised to look after the youngster until he turns 18.

"Perez was sensational, incredible," journalist Cristobal Soria revealed on Spanish TV, per Marca.

"It's an incredible detail that he said he'd look after the son of 11 years. Perez told me that he'd look out for him until his 18th birthday and that he wouldn't have to worry about anything."

After completing his move to Madrid, Reyes Jr will be hoping to follow in his father's footsteps as he continues to develop as a player.

Reyes Sr had a professional career that spanned 19 years and saw him play for the likes of Sevilla, Arsenal, Real and Atletico Madrid.

The winger made a total of 686 appearances and scored 100 goals.

He also won 21 senior caps for Spain and netted four goals for his country between 2003 and 2006.

One of Reyes' former Arsenal teammates, Cesc Fabregas, offered his 11-year-old son some advice on Instagram after he confirmed his move.

"Study, listen, fight and above all, never stop believing," Fabregas commented.

"Humility as always before everything. Much love crack."