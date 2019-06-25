Liverpool's recent transfer business under Jurgen Klopp has been pretty flawless.

Last summer the Reds signed Alisson, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri for a combined £160m, with the first two names having superb debut seasons.

Keita was showing signs of promise until injury struck, while Shaqiri was brought in as a solid back-up winger and that's exactly what he was.

Before that Virgil van Dijk joined from Southampton for £75m and we all know how successful that signing was.

In his 18 months at Liverpool, the Dutchman has won the Champions League and become arguably the best centre-back in the world.

As for the 2017 summer transfer window, Klopp splashed the cash on Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and all three have been massive hits.

Liverpool are now in a position where their name and success attracts world-class players, which should mean they'll only get stronger.

Indeed, back when Steven Gerrard was at the club, Liverpool needed the help of their captain to make new signings.

An inside story on Liverpool's transfer policy from ESPN's Melissa Reddy has revealed how Gerrard actually used to text their top targets asking them to join.

Toni Kroos, Alexis Sanchez and Willian were all once contacted by Gerrard as he tried to lure them to Liverpool. None of them ended up joining.

"It's also in sharp contrast to the previous regime, in which Gerrard would literally be texting the names on Liverpool's wishlist to encourage them to move," ESPN's report states.

"At one time, with a mix of hope and embarrassment, he reached out to Toni Kroos, Willian and Alexis Sanchez in this fashion.

"The legend was the club's biggest draw but given that the Reds weren't consistently in the hunt for top honours at home or in Europe, lining up alongside him was not a viable reason for high-calibre players to join."

Desperate times called for desperate measures and Liverpool resorted to using Gerrard to attract big names. Unfortunately it didn't quite work.

Not that it matters anymore. Liverpool are once again a force to be reckoned in Europe and they won't have to worry about players not wanting to join for the foreseeable future.