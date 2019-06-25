They say to expect the unexpected on Monday Night Raw when that time of the week comes around, but that's not because it's always full of exciting surprises.

It's because Vince McMahon is known for making last-minute changes and wacky decisions, and more of those have seemingly come in the last week.

The most recent change has been Vince's idea to clamp down on wrestling during advertisement breaks, hence why there has been several two-out-of-three falls and elimination matches on Raw and SmackDown recently.

It seems pretty hard for WWE to actually shock its fans nowadays - surprise appearances are normally advertised well in advance to pull in viewers - but fans attending Raw in Everett, Washington certainly got their moneys worth.

After defeating Drew McIntyre at Stomping Grounds, Roman Reigns was immediately thrust back into action on Raw via the Wild Card Rule.

A two-on-one handicap match against McIntyre and his new nemesis Shane McMahon was set-up, and it was one-way traffic.

Tornado rules applied, meaning no tags were needed and Reigns was subjected to a prolonged outnumbered assault, with Shane-o-Mac hitting The Big Dog with his own Spear.

Luckily for Reigns though, he would find support in an unlikely ally.

With McMahon ready to hit a Coast To Coast, a gong hit and the lights went out in the arena, and to the surprise of everyone, The Undertaker came to save the day.

Taker hit Shane with a Chokeslam and cleared the ring of him and The Scottish Psychopath with no clear reason why - but the fans loved it.

Not long after the segment was over, it was confirmed that Taker will team up with Reigns at Extreme Rules next month to face McIntyre and McMahon in a tag team match.

Assumingly there will be some kind of explanation in the coming weeks, but Reigns and Taker haven't shared a ring since we all thought The Big Dog retired The Deadman at WrestleMania 33.

It doesn't make much sense on the face of things, and it's very soon after THAT Super ShowDown match with Goldberg, but the will to see Taker is clearly still there.