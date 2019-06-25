Football

Eden Hazard completed his £88.5 million transfer to Real Madrid earlier this month. 

The Belgian had been heavily linked with a move to Los Blancos after the 2018 World Cup but decided to stay at Chelsea for one more year. 

He's now finally swapped Stamford Bridge for the Bernabeu, and there's a certain Premier League goalkeeper who's very happy to see the back of Hazard. 

Brighton's Mathew Ryan. 

The Australian 'keeper has been tormented by Chelsea's forward since reaching in England's top flight and in four games against the Seagulls, Hazard has scored four goals. 

Ryan has also lost every single time the two have met.

So now that the Belgian has departed, Brighton's number one is quite relieved, to say the least - and has joked that he's happy Hazard has finally 'p*ssed off' somewhere else.

Ryan said in an interview with the Fox Football Podcast

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-BRIGHTON

"I think from the four times I've faced him I haven't saved a shot from him yet," the Australian No.1 told the Fox Football Podcast.

"It's either been blocked, he's hit the shot off target or he's scored a goal.

"It's a bit of an annoying fact so thank god he's p*ssed off somewhere else. I put in a nice word to [Real Madrid] for him.

Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League

"I would love to have the opportunity to face him again and stop him - that's my motivation."

Brilliant - but it might be quite a while until Ryan gets the chance to face Hazard again. 

The 28-year-old was unveiled at the Bernabeu on June 13 in front of 50,000 fans after signing his five-year contract. 

Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Eden Hazard

He's expected to cement his status as one of the world's best players next season and there's a good chance he'll be in the running for the Ballon d'Or very soon. 

Ryan himself though is no doubt just happy that Hazard won't be ripping it up in the Premier League anymore. 

