WWE

Samoa Joe chokes Kofi Kingston out on Raw.

Samoa Joe brutally attacks WWE Champion Kofi Kingston on Monday Night Raw

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

R-Truth may be the nine-time WWE 24/7 Champion, but when it comes to week-in, week-out performances, Kofi Kingston really is Mr. 24/7.

Kingston is seemingly here, there and everywhere recently as the brand exclusivity of superstars has been relaxed in recent months, which means we've seen more of the Ghanaian than ever.

As part of the Wild Card Rule, Kingston once again stepped onto Raw and despite his title not being on the line, took on Sami Zayn who was one half of the team who defeated Xavier Woods and Big E at Stomping Grounds.

The Canadian put up a valiant effort, but Kingston was victorious, and then goaded Zayn's best friend Kevin Owens into an impromptu match straight after.

Not even two straight matches could halt the WWE Champion though, as he picked up a countout win against KO.

But just as Kofi seemingly side-stepped two potential challengers, a new one emerged.

Having just come off the loss of his United States Championship, Samoa Joe attacked Kingston on the stage in a blitz of rage.

Samoa Joe attacks Kofi Kingston on Raw

The Samoan Submission Machine hit Kingston with a Urinage to the steel stage and then locked in the Coquina Clutch.

Joe is no stranger to competing for WWE's top prize as he tried so desperately hard to take the belt off AJ Styles in 2018, but it was to no avail.

It does seem slightly illogical that a man who hasn't won a meaningful match for a while could be the next to try and take the top prize of WWE from the waist of Kingston, but creative still have time to rectify that.

What is obvious to see though is that for now, the brand split is dead considering a Raw superstars is going after SmackDown's title.

We could end up seeing a multi-man match at Extreme Rules for the WWE Championship but this potential feud will just show fans whether Vince McMahon sees Joe as a top star or if he's just there to put over other superstars.

Topics:
Kofi Kingston
Samoa Joe
WWE

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again