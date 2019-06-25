R-Truth may be the nine-time WWE 24/7 Champion, but when it comes to week-in, week-out performances, Kofi Kingston really is Mr. 24/7.

Kingston is seemingly here, there and everywhere recently as the brand exclusivity of superstars has been relaxed in recent months, which means we've seen more of the Ghanaian than ever.

As part of the Wild Card Rule, Kingston once again stepped onto Raw and despite his title not being on the line, took on Sami Zayn who was one half of the team who defeated Xavier Woods and Big E at Stomping Grounds.

The Canadian put up a valiant effort, but Kingston was victorious, and then goaded Zayn's best friend Kevin Owens into an impromptu match straight after.

Not even two straight matches could halt the WWE Champion though, as he picked up a countout win against KO.

But just as Kofi seemingly side-stepped two potential challengers, a new one emerged.

Having just come off the loss of his United States Championship, Samoa Joe attacked Kingston on the stage in a blitz of rage.

The Samoan Submission Machine hit Kingston with a Urinage to the steel stage and then locked in the Coquina Clutch.

Joe is no stranger to competing for WWE's top prize as he tried so desperately hard to take the belt off AJ Styles in 2018, but it was to no avail.

It does seem slightly illogical that a man who hasn't won a meaningful match for a while could be the next to try and take the top prize of WWE from the waist of Kingston, but creative still have time to rectify that.

What is obvious to see though is that for now, the brand split is dead considering a Raw superstars is going after SmackDown's title.

We could end up seeing a multi-man match at Extreme Rules for the WWE Championship but this potential feud will just show fans whether Vince McMahon sees Joe as a top star or if he's just there to put over other superstars.