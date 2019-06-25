Newcastle United were rocked by the news that manager Rafa Benitez will be leaving the club at the end of the month.

The Spaniard, who spent three years in charge, tasted relegation in his first season before guiding them back to the top flight the following year.

Undoubtedly a fans’ favourite at the club, his departure adds another disaster to Mike Ashley’s list.

And to make matters worse, Sheikh Khaled, who was linked with taking over the club earlier this summer, reportedly wanted to keep Benitez at the helm.

However, with a proposed takeover now in doubt, attentions now turn to finding a new manager.

But who is in the driving seat to replace the Benitez in the Newcastle dugout?

Well, former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is currently the bookies’ favourite for the job at 11/4.

The Portuguese has been out of a management since facing the chop at Old Trafford in December 2018 but told RMC last month that he wants to return in July.

And if he is to take the hotseat at St James’ Park, he’s definitely someone who could steer the club back to European football again.

The 56-year-old has won the Champions League twice and also clinched a Premier League winners’ medal on three occasions.

Mourinho also won the FA Cup with Chelsea and the Europa League with Porto and Man United.

His background of European football and success with top sides follows a similar route to Benitez.

However, previous Newcastle managers have formed a poor relationship with owner Ashley, who dished out only £50m for them to spend during transfer windows.

And it’s very doubtful that Mourinho would chuck himself into that sort of environment.

Nevertheless, his track record is one to be admired by Newcastle fans if the unlikely is to happen.

Garry Monk, whose departure from Birmingham City last week also caused a shock, is currently second favourite for the job at 4/1.

David Moyes is also in the frame for the role with Anthony Hudson, Avram Grant and former manager Chris Houghton amongst the names too.

And as for newly-appointed under 23 boss Neil Redfearn, he sits 14/1.

Newcastle are reportedly looking to name a new manager before the team jet off to China for the Premier League Asia Trophy in just over two weeks’ time.