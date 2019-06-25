Football is one of the most lucrative businesses in the world.

We've reached a point where clubs can only really find success on the biggest stages if they have money.

After all, the best teams are built from the strongest squads - and the top squads are full of the best players.

In recent seasons, the transfer market has exploded and the value of players has risen significantly.

Neymar's move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain made him the most expensive signing in history, while the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba aren't far behind.

We're all well aware of who the most valuable players in the world are right now, but we never really give much thought to the most valuable clubs, based on the worth of their entire squads.

Thanks to data from Transfermarkt, ESPN have been able to work that out ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Check out the image below, which ranks the top 10 most valuable football clubs in the world, based on the market value of their players.

With a total worth of £1.05 billion, Manchester City have the strongest squad on the planet.

Players like Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva all contribute to their huge total, with personal values of £126m, £117m and £90m respectively.

Liverpool's squad is just behind in second place, with a total worth of £1 billion. Virgil van Dijk (£81m), Sadio Mane (£108m), and Mohamed Salah (£135m) all help push the Reds up to that mark.

Barcelona are in third, with a worth of £959 million - just shy of that billion-pound benchmark.

Unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi is their most valuable player at £135m, while Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho are also rated high, with worths of £90m and £81m each.



Chelsea come just outside the top three, in front of Atletico Madrid, PSG and Tottenham.

It's also interesting to note how far down the list Real Madrid are in eighth - but that will soon change, once the worth of their summer transfers are accounted for.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich round off the top 10 and despite underperforming last season, it seems Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's stars have held their value.