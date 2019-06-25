Boxing legend Wladimir Klitschko has today been rescued by the Spanish coastguard after a yacht he was on caught fire.

The 43-year-old, who retired from boxing in August 2017 after losing to British sensation Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium, was reported to be on holiday near Mallorca when the incident happened.

"Our boat trip Sunday night ended up in our boat igniting and family and friends being evacuated by coast guard and fire rescue team," Klitschko posted on his official Twitter account at around half 9 in the morning.

"No worries: we are all fine!"

Along with the tweet, Klitschko posted a video of the rescue mission, although due to the late hours of the incident, not much could be seen.

Near the end of the video, a rescue team became visible and luckily it seems no one was badly hurt.

Despite retiring from boxing back in 2017 after his epic fight with AJ, Klitschko has been in the news in recent months with speculation hotting up about him returning to the ring.

The Ukrainian legend dominated the heavyweight scene alongside his brother Vitali for years, but he was finally dethroned by England's Tyson Fury.

He then fell short against another Brit when Joshua stopped him at Wembley, which appeared to be his final professional fight.

However, the 43-year-old has been heavily linked with a return to the sport, with DAZN reportedly prepared to offer him a multi-million contract.

Even Eddie Hearn has discussed the possibility of a return, and has admitted he would love to sign Klitschko to his stable.

Klitschko vs Fury II, Klitschko vs Joshua II, maybe even Klitschko vs Deontay Wilder? Those fights would certainly interest a lot of boxing fans.

Although, given how recent results have gone, it could realistically be Klitschko vs Andy Ruiz Jr.