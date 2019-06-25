Football

.

Pamela Anderson announces break up with France defender Adil Rami and calls him ‘a monster’

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Pamela Anderson’s relationship with Marseille and France defender Adil Rami is officially over.

In an astonishing Instagram post, Anderson, 51, has accused Rami of being a ‘lying monster who scammed her for two years’.

The model and actress claims the defender, 33, has been cheating on her. She’s also accused him of violence, revealing: “I have a body guard because he scares me. He has hurt me and threatened me many times.”

Per the Daily Mail, the former Baywatch star and footballer reportedly got back together in March, six months after they were said to have split.

They lived in France together during the early stages of their romance but, judging by her furious Instagram post, it seems there’s no chance of them getting back together for a third time.

“It’s hard to accept,” Anderson began. “The last (more than) 2.years of my life have been a big lie.

“I was scammed, led to believe ... we were in « big love »?. I’m devastated to find out in the last few days. That he was living a double life.

“He used to joke about other players who had girlfriends down the street in apartments close to their wives. He called those men monsters. ?

“But this is worse. He lied to all. How is it possible to control 2 women’s hearts and minds like this -
I’m sure there were others. He is the monster.

“How could I have helped so many people @ndvhofficial and not be wise enough or able to help myself.”

p1de70f3bi1oqcu3a1tov4t31lp59.jpg

NDVH is the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

In a series of scathing follow-up comments, Anderson goes on to accuse Rami is being violent towards her, calling him a ‘narcissist’ and a ‘sociopath’.

She describes this news as her “worst nightmare”, adding “it hurts like hell”.

p1de70fn9o1niaqh91hku15et41ub.jpg

She also reveals that she’s spoken to Rami’s ex-girlfriend about him.

p1de70giap58l59s15u3fm5l8hd.jpg

In her next post, Anderson admits: “I don’t think I’ll recover easily from this.”

p1de70lcvs1jcs12e11u93o3rh0h.jpg

She says she will leave France now.

p1de70lsnj19rp10eit6tgevbjfj.jpg

And says she was warned about Rami by people, including photographer David LaChapelle.

p1de70okha7g21efc1a5l1dvp4m3l.jpg

She claims he shouldn’t be the face of protecting women against domestic violence.

p1de70p4f8196oueq1buiqtm1ajsn.jpg

And says she “never felt good about dating someone with young babies”.

p1de70plq21m6l1bge97g15ar1gmop.jpg

Anderson claims she tried to leave Rami “10 times”, only for him to say “he’d die without me”.

p1de70qfh910nf63s1menn4122ar.jpg

And, finally, says that he has disappointed everybody.

p1de70r83413121eg91qrf1nqr11omt.jpg

p1de70rekc1ob9kk71ljg3ikm7v.jpg

Rami is yet to comment about the accusations.

Topics:
Football
Adil Rami
France Football
Marseille
Ligue 1

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again