Cristiano Ronaldo has been enjoying a well-deserved break in the French Riviera this week.

The 34-year-old is catching the rays in the south of France following a successful debut season at Juventus.

Ronaldo bagged 21 goals in Serie A this season as his side topped the division 11 points clear of Napoli in second.

It soon got even better for the forward as he also got his hands on the Nations League trophy too as Portugal beat Netherlands 1-0 earlier this month.

And now Ronaldo has been sharing snaps of him enjoying time off on a yacht before hitting the ground running when pre-season comes back around.

The photos also come days after the Juve star stayed at a €8,000-per-night villa in Greece.

What a life.

In fact, the yacht called ‘Africa 1’ is reportedly worth a staggering £180,000-a-week.

The boat, which was built by Benetti in 2010, is 154.2 inches long and can accommodate 12 guests in six cabins that include en suites.

Designed by Francois Zuretti and Stefano Natucci, the boat also has a hot tub, a cinema and has a maximum range of an estimated 3,400 nautical miles.

Nine staff also work on board, making sure Ronaldo’s stay with girlfriend Georgina and son Cristiano Jr is worth every penny.

The list doesn’t stop there though as Africa 1 also has a gym along with diving gear and water sports equipment too, including jet skis and a waterslide.

Wow.

Ronaldo and his family, who are currently anchored in the French Riveria, were even met by new Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri, according to reports.

The 60-year-old was said to have travelled to the south of France to discuss plans for next season alongside sporting director Fabio Paretic, including a new false number nine role for Ronaldo.