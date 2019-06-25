Cricket legend Brian Lara has been rushed to hospital with chest pains, The Mirror are reporting.

The 50-year-old recently complained of having pains and was in some discomfort before he was taken to Global Hospital in Mumbai.

Lara is currently covering the Cricket World Cup as part of the Star Sports broadcast team in India.

He was taken to hospital after complaining about the discomfort in the Parel area of the city at 8am (BST) on Tuesday morning.

No further details have been released on his condition, but a statement is expected later on today.

Lara holds the record for the highest individual Test score after he scored 400* against England in Antigua back in 2004.

He is widely regarded as one of the best to ever play the game, often carrying West Indies at the top of the batting order.

More to follow.