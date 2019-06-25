LeBron James has confirmed the news that so many of us have been hoping for - Space Jam 2 has finally started shooting!

The original film, starring Micheal Jordan, became a cult classic when it was released 23 years ago way back in 1996.

Jordan was the biggest name in basketball at the time, but over two decades later, LeBron now holds that title and will star alongside Bugs Bunny and co. instead.

"Man this really just hit me! I’m really shooting Space Jam 2!!" James tweeted on Monday night.

"This is so surreal and doesn’t even make sense to me! Where I come from man and what I saw growing up this doesn’t add up to me! I’m truly grateful and beyond blessed. This is CRAZINESS."

A Space Jam sequel has been rumoured for a number of years, but we only got an official confirmation in 2018, before things went quiet again.

But now James has confirmed shooting has started, it's time for fans to get excited again.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Coogler, the man who co-wrote and directed Black Panther, will serve as a producer on the new film.

LeBron told the website that Coogler was a huge draw for him, saying: "loved his vision for Black Panther."

"The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie," the Los Angeles Lakers star continued.

"It's so much bigger. I'd just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don't just give up on their dreams."

Sadly, we don't yet know anything about the plot for Space Jam 2, but it certainly has big boots to fill after the success of the original film.

No pressure then, LeBron.