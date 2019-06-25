Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has devised a five-point plan to help make the sport more interesting after claiming it is “in a mess”.

The Briton, 34, secured a comfortable win at the French Grand Prix on Sunday to open up a 36-point lead in the Drivers’ Championship.

But, despite his dominance of the sport in recent times, Hamilton recognises that viewers are not being treated to the most exciting spectacle.

“From how the sport is currently set up, just from watching when I was there in Paris, it’s not good. Really not good. They [FIA] won’t like me saying that,” said the five-time world champion.

Hamilton’s plan includes consulting drivers on rule changes for 2021, not allowing teams to interfere in the rule-making process, making the rulebook adaptable and scrapping proposed plans to make cars slower and heavier, according to The Sun.

The Mercedes driver met with F1 and team chiefs in Paris last week as he sought to put his points of view across.

Hamilton, who has been with the German team since 2013, believes that his reputation could help to influence the decision-making of those in charge.

“I'd always been kind of quiet. There were a lot of outspoken people over years in drivers' briefings but I felt like last couple of years, we’ve all aligned as drivers.

"I also realised the position and responsibility I have as the driver with the most championships, it has a meaning when it comes to speaking to the FIA.

"If they listen at all to any of us, it is the drivers who have been here for a little bit longer, who have truly experienced different tyres and different aero packages, hopefully have better understanding.

“I see the mess that we’re in, I see it every year.”

The final part of Hamilton’s plan involves working with tyre manufacturer Pirelli to allow drivers to push their tyres on every lap, rather than having to hold back on certain laps.

The former McLaren driver has voiced his frustration with the sport’s governing body, the FIA.

"Currently, they don’t have the right answers, because they’re sitting there talking about making the car heavier which baffles me.

"Why? The car is already 130kg heavier than when I first got to the sport. What they don’t know is we have the best brakes we can possibly have, yet they’re overheating and fading.

"So putting another 20kg on and making the car heavier, it's just going to get worse for the brakes. We will have to do more lift and coast and more fuel save, which has a knock on effect."

Next up on the calendar for Hamilton and his fellow drivers is the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Styria this weekend.