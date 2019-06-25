Derby have given permission for Chelsea to speak to Frank Lampard over the vacant managerial role.

Lampard is set to return to Stamford Bridge to replace Maurizio Sarri, just five years after leaving as one of the club's greatest ever players.

'Super Frank' spent a majority of his career in west London, winning countless trophies while becoming the all-time top scorer as well.

As a manager though, he is far less decorated.

Lampard has just one season of coaching experience and was the manager of Championship side Derby County for just 12 months.

A club statement from Derby on Tuesday said: "Derby County Football Club can confirm that they have granted permission for Chelsea Football Club to speak to Frank Lampard about the vacant managerial position at Stamford Bridge.

"With pre-season fast approaching for both clubs it is hoped this will allow Chelsea to swiftly conclude their discussions.

"The club will make no further comment until it is appropriate to do so."

During that period, he guided the Rams to a sixth-placed finish and took them to the Playoff Final, where they were narrowly beaten by Aston Villa.

Despite that, Chelsea's hierarchy believe has shown enough to deserve the job over a list of other candidates, that reportedly included Massimiliano Allegri, Steve Holland and Javi Gracia.

According to The Sunday Times, owner Roman Abramovich took a hands-on role with finding Sarri’s successor and phoned Lampard last week to ask the 40-year-old to return.

It's suggested that he has personally assured the new boss of at least two seasons in the dugout, which means he will still be in charge after the club have served their two-window transfer ban.

As a player, he won three Premier League titles, Four FA Cups, two League Cups, the Europa League and of course, the Champions League.

For a decade, he formed part of a fantastic spine that also included Petr Cech and Didier Drogba - and reports are suggesting that all three of these men could be reunited once again.

There's a very good chance that Chelsea will be guided by a group of club legends come August - and with Lampard at the helm, it could be a very exciting season at Stamford Bridge.