There was a bizarre moment in MMA’s Bellator 223 last weekend, when Brazilian fighter Jorge Kanella was deducted a point for a ‘toe butt kick”.

Kanella, 32, was fighting Englishman Alfie Davis at the event which was held at the SSE Arena, Wembley.

With his opponent on the canvas, Kanella decided to direct a low-kick to his anus, much to the bemusement of Davis and the crowd in attendance.

Referee Kevin MacDonald had no hesitation in deducting a point from the Brazilian.

After recovering from the surprise kick, Davis went on to win by unanimous decision, securing his 12th win in 15 bouts.

All three judges scored the fight 29-27 in favour of the Brit, 27, who later maintained his pre-fight assertion that he would become the Bellator lightweight champion within the next two years.

Kanella took a strong stance after the fight, claiming that Davis played to the referee in order to influence him into deducting a point from the lightweight.

"I kicked his butt, and that's normal. That's not illegal.

"If you watch the video, I didn't kick him where he says it was.

“Watch the video, I kicked his butt. He was faking it to get a point deducted, and it worked."

Davis, who made his professional debut in 2014, was able to see the funny side after claiming his second consecutive victory.

"It was like, the bum, right at the bottom of the balls.

"If you're standing up with someone on the floor, you do not go straight line like that.

"You're never taught that because it's a foul...It slid up.

“So when I stood up, it was right in the gooch. It's normally pleasurable for a man, isn't it? The gooch.

“We all enjoy the gooch, but not when you're getting kicked straight in it.”