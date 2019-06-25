Chris Jericho was once a WWE legend, but his recent signing with All Elite Wrestling has strained relations with Vince McMahon and co.

Tony Khan signed Jericho to a huge multi-year deal with the start-up promotion and he's set to compete for their world championship at All Out in a few months time.

And because of this, WWE have reportedly blacklisted Jericho's name and it's been revealed this week that the 'Codebreaker' manoeuvre has been listed as a banned term for commentators, with Ricochet now adopting the move.

Jericho believes that a new wrestling war may break out when AEW is established on prime-time television later in the year, and that the main event of Seth Rollins against Baron Corbin at Stomping Grounds was exactly what was wrong with his former employers at the moment.

He also interjected himself in the Rollins against Will Ospreay debate on Twitter earlier today, stating that the Brit is an inch taller than the Kingslayer after Seth mocked the Aerial Assassin's height.

His activity on Twitter has also led to him taking more shots at WWE.

When Y2J was tagged in a screenshot of Monday Night Raw advertising the upcoming Tug Of War contest between Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley, his response was hilariously ironic.

Jericho simply stated '#bestwrestlingontheplanet', a jibe responding to Rollins' claims that WWE has the cream of the crop when it comes to pro wrestling.

The segment actually wasn't completely awful, and there's an argument to be had that WWE needs to serve the purpose of entertainment as well as have good wrestling, and some will have been entertained by Lashley and Strowman's escapades.

But Strowman already pinned Lashley clean a few weeks ago and that probably should have been the end of the feud, but it is being continued with various tests of strength.

As long as WWE keep producing segments that are easy to criticise, Jericho will have a lot of ammo to fire at them on social media because he simply doesn't care who he antagonises.