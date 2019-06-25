Following his remarkable win against Anthony Joshua three weeks ago, Andy Ruiz Jr received a hero’s welcome upon his return to his hometown in California.

The Mexican, 29, produced a powerful display to force a seventh-round stoppage in the bout at Madison Square Garden, New York.

The victory saw him take the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight belts after handing Joshua his first professional defeat.

Ruiz Jr. was showing off his recently-purchased Rolls Royce Phantom, which he paid an eye-watering $450,000 for.

A tweet posted on his official Twitter account read: “Thanks to RR Rancho Mirage for helping me celebrate my Championship homecoming parade and helping us raise funds for the kids in style!!”

With a population of just 17,000, Ruiz Jr’s hometown of Imperial took to the streets to congratulate their fighter.

Ruiz Jr. has won 33 of his 34 professional fights, with his only defeat coming at the hands of New Zealand’s Joseph Parker.

The pair are set to contest a rematch later this year, with Joshua looking to reclaim the four belts he had previously held since March 2018, after beating Parker by unanimous decision at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

‘The Destroyer’, however, is confident that he will be able to repeat the historic result.

"The rematch is gonna be the same. I'm gonna be more prepared, more ready," he said.

"I know his flaws, I can do a lot better. I think the only thing he can do is just run around.

“He's not good at boxing, he's not a good boxer.

"It's going to be a hell of a fight - Ruiz vs Joshua II."

Despite losing the first contest, Joshua remains an overwhelming favourite with bookmakers to win the rematch, which has been rumoured to be taking place in the UK.

The Briton had been gearing up for a mammoth contest with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, in a fight where the winner would unify the division.

The shock result, however, meant that plans for the titanic clash had to be put on hold for the time being.