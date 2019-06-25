Football

Top 20 clubs based on UEFA's coefficient rankings after 2018/19 season

Next week will mark one month since Liverpool clinched their sixth Champions League title after beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in Madrid thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.

The Reds conquered all of Europe last season but when it came to UEFA’s coefficient rankings, glory didn’t swing their way.

That’s because Jurgen Klopp’s side find themselves third in the standings following the 2018-19 season with 29 points to their name.

And despite beating them 4-3 on aggregate during their route to Madrid, Barcelona are the ones who find themselves at the peak of the standings.

Barca topped their group before going on to beat Lyon and Manchester United respectively before hitting rocks at Anfield.

The coefficient rankings, which determine a club’s seeding in draws and revenue distribution based on results, saw Europa League winners Chelsea clinch second place, level on points with Barca.

They formed the top three whilst Ajax secured fourth spot ahead of Arsenal in fifth who accumulated the same points as Tottenham in sixth.

Ajax v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

Other notable positions included Manchester City in seventh, Juventus in 11th, Bayern Munich in 13th, Real Madrid in 14th, PSG in 15th and Manchester United in 16th.

Here is the top 20 table in full:

p1de78cktc1p261b1qiclae11mb9b.jpg

The overall coefficient rankings are formed of match points and bonus points which are collected by clubs during European competitions over the past five years.

So when it comes to the general standings, Barcelona drop down to second behind Real Madrid who have won the Champions League four times in six years.

TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID

Bayern Munich sit third whilst Atletico Madrid take up fourth spot.

As for the English teams, Manchester City are the highest ranked in sixth spot whilst Arsenal occupy ninth, two positions above Liverpool and three ahead of Chelsea.

