Football

.

Liverpool release never-before-seen footage of their Champions League final win v Tottenham

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It hasn’t even been a month since Jordan Henderson lifted the European Cup for Liverpool after their 2-0 win over Tottenham in Madrid.

June 1, 2019, is a date now permanently written into Liverpool Football Club folklore.

Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi also wrote themselves into the club’s history books after scoring the goals that won the Reds their sixth Champions League title.

Three-and-a-half weeks after the final, Liverpool have released a video featuring never-before-seen footage from before, during and after the match.

And it’s gold.

The first four minutes of the video show new footage of the build-up to the final, including fans in the streets of Madrid and the players arriving at the Wanda Metropolitano.

p1de79tjifoib1lqstnflvv1m609.jpg

We then see the players and match officials in the tunnel before walking out onto the pitch.

p1de79v20o1fkr1c3prqe92o1mb7b.jpg

From six minutes onwards, we’re treated to new angles from the game’s key moments and, perhaps more interestingly of all, we get to hear the words of referee Damir Skomina.

When Liverpool’s first-minute penalty was awarded, Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen says to Skomina: “He got his arm, what can he do? What can he do? The ball was going that way.”

p1de7a0efkkhbm7112j1llm1hodd.jpg

Skomina simply replies: “Checking,” as a VAR review took place.

We then hear the words: “Clear penalty. 100 per cent.”

It seems the match officials were in absolutely no doubt that Moussa Sissoko’s handball from Sadio Mane’s attempted cross was worthy of a penalty.

Skomina warns the players not to encroach on the penalty before Salah smashed the ball past Hugo Lloris.

p1de7a1ugpsb04lu185l13fltjbf.jpg

We hear more comments from Skomina as the game progress - at one point he tells Trent Alexander-Arnold to run back to his own half - before we finally get to Origi’s goal.

Virgil van Dijk collapsed to the ground when that went in. He knew it was game over.

p1de7a3abdqhp26t1u0d19io13hsh.jpg

Finally, we get to see new footage of the post-match celebrations, including the likes of Adam Lallana and Salah on the phone to their loved ones.

p1de7a5b62cu74tmbco9kqtr8l.jpg

There’s also a great angle of the touching scene involving Henderson and his dad, Brian.

p1de7a4atnra5mf212rkbk7vr7j.jpg

Watch the new video in all its glory here...

What a video.

What a night.

Topics:
UEFA Champions League
Football
Virgil van Dijk
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Sadio Mane
Mohamed Salah
Divock Origi
Premier League
Jordan Henderson
Adam Lallana
Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again