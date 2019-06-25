He may not have stepped inside a wrestling ring since August 2018, but the return of Bray Wyatt's character has sparked mass intrigue.

Wyatt was last seen as Matt Hardy's tag team partner last summer, but after Hardy got injured, the Eater of Worlds disappeared from Raw.

He would return though in late April during a segment dubbed the 'Firefly Fun House', which saw a leaner Wyatt with different hair play a children's entertainer.

It all seemed pretty innocent and friendly at first, almost non-Wyatt like, but over the course of a few weeks the dark side has started to come out, and his alter-ego 'The Fiend' was shown to the world.

Bray has reportedly been on the road for a number of weeks now with the company, including being backstage at Stomping Grounds, but he's yet to appear live on an episode of Raw or SmackDown in his current guise.

Wyatt again was missing from television on Raw last night, but WWE dropped some subtle easter eggs in regards to when he might be coming.

Earlier on in the night, just as The Miz was about to come out for his Miz TV segment with R-Truth and Carmella, a mysterious figure could be seen peaking round the corner of a wall - and that was Abby the Witch from the Funhouse.

And similarly later on as Kofi Kingston was stuffing pancakes down his trousers, in the background was Mercy the Buzzard, another Funhouse character.

This can only point towards one thing and that is an imminent return for Wyatt.

Bray will have been one of the only positive points of WWE for some fans for a number of months, as there's a complete mystique over his alter-ego of 'The Fiend'.

Will Wyatt have a new move-set? Will he be thrust into the main event picture upon his return to the ring? We should find out in the next few weeks what WWE's plans are for Bray Wyatt.