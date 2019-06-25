Football

Alternative Champions League intro with the funniest moments from 2018/19 season goes viral

Liverpool fans will be in for a treat when they sit down to watch the Champions League next season. 

The opening titles, which are shown before each TV broadcast, have been updated ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Of course, they feature Jordan Henderson lifting the European Cup while the famous music plays in the background. 

Each year, the intro consists of the tournament's biggest moments from the season before, so alongside Henderson's trophy lift are a number of other memorable clips. 

Lionel Messi, Arjen Robben, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe all feature, to name a few.

Check out next season's opening sequence below. 

Not bad at all - but shortly after the new intro was shared across social media, one fan created something that arguably tops it. 

Reddit user 'richkelana' made an alternate version, which instead of showcasing the best moments from last season, shows off the funniest instead. 

The edit features Raheem Sterling tripping over his own feet, Jose Mourinho throwing water bottles on the touchline and Neymar's reaction to that Man United penalty decision. 

p1de798dq15er10m9d25qlo3ce9.jpg

Plenty of other hilarious clips are used as well - have a look below, you won't be disappointed. 

Brilliant. We'd much rather see that, rather than UEFA's intro at the start of every broadcast, but sadly that's not going to happen.

Instead, fans can see the official titles roll from as early as Tuesday when qualification for the Champions League 2019/20 competition begins. 

The first two fixtures are Tre Penne vs FC Santa Coloma and Feronikeli vs Lincoln Red Imps FC. 

p1de79eva01ltbe3r185jsmv161uc.jpg

Massive games, right? 

Of course, it's highly unlikely that any of those teams will make the group stage of the tournament, which is when all the big names enter.

Still, those clubs will no doubt be dreaming of playing in the competition proper and after making it to the qualification stages, why not? 

