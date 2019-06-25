Liverpool are set to make their first signing of the summer - Sepp van den Berg.

According to the Telegraph, the Reds have won the race to sign the highly-rated Dutch teenager with him due to undergo a medical on Wednesday ahead of a £1.79 million move.

Jurgen Klopp’s side beat the likes of Bayern Munich and Ajax who were reportedly ‘desperate’ to sign the 17-year-old.

Last season, Van Den Berg made 16 first-team appearances for Zwolle in the Eredivisie establishing himself as one of the brightest young prospects in Dutch football - and there’s plenty to choose from.

And with the youngster entering the final year of his contract, Liverpool were able to snap him up at a cut-price.

He’s expected to spend next season ‘acclimatising’ and learning before being promoted to the first-team.

Van Den Berg has actually been touted as a ‘baby Van Dijk’ and could even form a partnership with his compatriot in the years to come at Anfield.

It’s now an area that Liverpool have depth in terms of young talent with Joe Gomez and fellow Dutchman 17-year-old Ki-Jana Hoever having bright futures ahead of them.

But how good is he really?

Well, a YouTube compilation titled: ‘Sepp van den Berg - Welcome To Liverpool - Next Van Dijk - Insane Tackles & Skills 2019’ shows that he really does look rather good.

Based on the video, Van Den Berg certainly doesn’t look 17. He’s big, strong and reads the game brilliantly.

He may not be quite as good on the ball as Klopp would like but he appears to be extremely solid.

With Van Dijk spraying passes next to him, he probably doesn’t need to be that good on the ball.

Instead, he seems to be a ‘proper defender’ that would fit well into the English game.

He’s not quite ready first-team football at Liverpool but he can’t be far off.