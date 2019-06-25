In every transfer window, there’s at least one potential move that takes the award for the most random story.

Remember Ronaldinho to Basingstoke back in 2014?

Well it seems Leeds United are the ones taking that title by storm this summer.

Last year’s Championship play-off semi-finalists have been linked with a surprising move for legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon recently.

The 41-year-old, who won the World Cup in 2006, is on the hunt for a new club having left PSG earlier this month at the expiration of his contact.

And now it seems Leeds are adding another name to their list and it’s safe to say, it’s another eye opener.

According to reports in Italy, United are linked with a move for Buffon’s World Cup winning team-mate Francesco Totti.

The only problem is though, he retired two years ago.

The one-club man waved goodbye to Roma at the end of the 2016-17 season after a remarkable 786 games in 24 years at the club.

The 42-year-old also bagged 307 goals for hisformer side and helped them to the 2001 Seria A title.

After hanging up his boots, Totti became Roma’s club director but stepped down from the position earlier this month.

And former team-mate Marco Borriello, who is believed to have spent time with Totti recently, told Sky Italia: “I know that a great leader of an English team has made him a proposal to go back to playing football.

“Radrizzani of Leeds? I don’t know.”

Fox Italia then followed up his claims by saying that it was in fact Leeds that approached the former striker.

Very interesting.

Leeds have promotion in their sights ahead of next season after missing out on a return to the Premier League last time around.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side dropped into the play-offs after finishing third before suffering semi-final heartache at the hands of Derby County.