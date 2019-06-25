With Real Madrid spending more than £300 million already this summer, Barcelona know they have to respond.

Ernesto Valverde’s side may have finished 19 points ahead of their El Clasico rivals last season but Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Perez means business this summer.

Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo have already arrived at the Bernabeu and that may not be the end of it.

Barca themselves, though, will have a new face arriving at the Camp Nou ready for pre-season.

The La Liga champions sealed a deal to sign Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong in January with the 22-year-old remaining in the Netherlands until the end of the season.

But it will be a massive surprise if De Jong was the only new signing turning up at the Catalan club this summer.

Antoine Griezmann is fully expected to arrive with the Atletico president, Gil Martin, admitting: "I am very clear about where Griezmann is going to play. It has been known since March. He's going to Barcelona.”

The Telegraph also report that Griezmann will join Barcelona on July 1 with the club triggering his £107m release clause.

And then there’s Neymar.

The Brazilian wants out of Paris Saint-Germain and wants to return to Barcelona.

And according to a report from Catalan newspaper Sport, Neymar and Barcelona have reached a verbal agreement over a contract offer.

The report claims that Neymar will sign a five-year deal with the Blaugrana, which would take him up to the age of 32.

But how can Barcelona possibly have both Neymar and Griezmann in the same side - as well as having Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Well, Sport have looked into it - and they believe there are three possible solutions.

OPTION 1: 4-3-3

The system that you expect to see from Barcelona - but it’s a system that would mean Suarez would be benched if Griezmann and Neymar arrive.

Neymar would be coming off the left and Griezmann would operate on the right. That would leave Messi as a ‘false nine’.

OPTION 2: 4-4-2/4-2-4

Suarez, Messi, Neymar and Griezmann in the same side. Wow.

In this system, Neymar and Griezmann would, again, play on the wings with Suarez being the focal point of attack. It would give Messi more freedom.

The two new arrivals would have expected to perform some defensive duties, though.

OPTION 3: 4-2-3-1

Again, Suarez, Messi, Neymar and Griezmann can all play together in this system.

Similar to the 4-2-4 system would with Neymar and Griezmann having less defensive duties, while Messi would play in a deeper ‘number 10’ role.