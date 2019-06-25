Luis Nani's career at Manchester United was a strange one.

At one point, the mercurial Portuguese winger looked like he was certain to emulate the success of international colleague Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

In his first 100 games for the Red Devils, he scored the same amount of goals as Ronaldo had done previously (19), but importantly delivered 21 more assists, with 33 to his name.

Sadly, he never really progressed with United and went on to have some pretty underwhelming spells after with Valencia, Fenerbahce, Lazio, Sporting Lisbon and now Orlando City.

However, Nani probably won't care due to the fact that he has won the Premier League, Champions League and Euro 2016 during his career.

And it seems the winger is still keeping himself in impeccable shape over in the USA - just like Ronaldo is doing at the age of 34.

A picture of Nani out in Orlando has popped up on social media and he looks absolutely ripped.

The guy looks like he hasn't left the gym since his move to Orlando!

Maybe United should ask to swap him for Jesse Lingard this summer...

Nani's career out in America has got off to a pretty decent start, scoring eight goals in his first 13 MLS games.

The Portuguese is already the team's captain and has been selected to the Fan XI for the 2019 MLS All-Star Game against Atletico Madrid on July 31.

After Kaka recently announced his retirement from football, Orlando now have their new talisman.