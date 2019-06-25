Cricket

Australia defeat hosts England in Cricket World Cup after dismal batting showing

England have been defeated by fierce rivals Australia in their World Cup game at Lord's this afternoon.

Eoin Morgan's men started the match slowly, unable to remove Aaron Finch and David Warner, but once one wicket fell, they gradually grew into the game.

However, once again they were let down by their batsmen, as they all, bar Ben Stokes, failed to register meaningful scores.

The hosts slipped to a sticky, wicketless start, but rallied well to peg Australia back in a dogged display with the ball.

England skipper Eoin Morgan opted to bowl after winning the toss, but Finch and Warner seized early control for Australia in a 123-run opening-wicket stand.

However, just as Australia appeared primed to pull away, England hit back.

Moeen Ali removed Warner for 53, with the controversial batsmen receiving boos from the crowd following his previous ball-tampering suspension.

Finch reached his second century of the tournament in what looked another warning shot for a hefty Australia score.

But on the very next ball, he holed out to Chris Woakes and Australia slipped to 185 for three in the 36th over. Usman Khawaja had come and gone for 23 by that point, clean bowled by Stokes.

England v Australia - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Big-hitting dangerman Glenn Maxwell only managed 12 before Mark Wood had him caught behind.

And when Marcus Stoinis had to walk on eight after a bizarre run out, Australia were 228 for five in the 42nd over.

Former skipper Steve Smith endured the bulk of the abuse from the crowd, more so when departing on 38 than when striding out to the crease.

He swiped his bat in disgust at a loose shot which gifted England their sixth dismissal, Jofra Archer offering safe hands for Woakes’ wicket.

CRICKET-WC-2019-ENG-AUS

Three balls later, Woakes struck again, this time tempting Pat Cummins into an edge to Jos Buttler behind the stumps.

However, all the good work with the ball was unraveled when England's batsmen couldn't find their stride.

James Vince was removed for nothing, Jonny Bairstow hit just 27, Joe Root hit eight and Morgan himself hit four.

Stokes did his best to provide some positivity for the hosts, hitting a half century, but unfortunately the lack of support from his teammates meant England fell well short.

