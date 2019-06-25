Just as Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to have an average season by his standards, he finished the 2018-19 campaign with a rush of silverware.

Sure, Ronaldo will have been disappointed to miss out on the Serie A Golden Boot and Champions League title, but he still enjoyed a successful debut season with Juventus.

Having already bagged himself the Supercoppa Italiana, Ronaldo became the first player in history to win a league title in England, Spain and Italy.

Naturally, the 34-year-old also became the first player to be named the Player of the Year in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A.

Ronaldo didn't end his success with Juventus, though, as he entered his summer holidays with a second piece of silverware with Portugal.

Rush of silverware for Ronaldo

A stunning hat-trick during the semi-final win over Switzerland helped the European champions to glory in the very first UEFA Nations League.

It might not be enough to hunt down Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk in the race for the Ballon d'Or, but it's certainly thrust Ronaldo into the conversation again.

As a result, it should come as little surprise that players past and present have been eulogising about Ronaldo recently, with Paulo Futre proving the latest.

Paulo Futre praises Ronaldo

The Portugal legend has given his two cents on Ronaldo's brilliance and believes we need new adjectives in the dictionary because the Portuguese has defied them all.

“I have already said many times that they will have to invent new adjectives in the dictionary, other fantastic words, because Cristiano Ronaldo has used all of them," Futre explained to Goal.

“I would stay with two words that I do not get tired of, legend and myth.

“All the rest: genius, fantastic, phenomenon, extra-terrestrial, wonderful, unique, I’m tired of saying them.”

To be fair, the former West Ham player is exactly spot on.

So many words have been used to praise Ronaldo over the years that nothing cuts it anymore, he simply defies description on the football pitch.

Who knows, perhaps a new word will be introduced to describe Ronaldo or to celebrate athletes of a similar ability with a nod to his own achievements.

That would certainly be a prouder moment than Romelu Lukaku's establishment as a 'verb' on the Urban Dictionary for rather embarrassing reasons.

The 'official' definition reads: "To lose something under your control; mishandling due to lack of ability and/or concentration."

Whatever supporters and Futre decide to draw up for the Juventus striker, we're pretty sure it will be something for a little more positive...

