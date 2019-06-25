Football

Ndombele is one of the most highly sought after midfielders in European football..

Tottenham are reportedly close to club-record move for Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Tottenham are closing in on a move for Tanguy Ndombele, according to reports from Italy.

Gianluca di Marzio has confirmed that Spurs are just a new details away from confirming the transfer, spending in excess of €62 million to set a new club record. 

Their current transfer high stands at £36 million for the arrival of Davison Sanchez in 2017 and this latest fee is likely raise due to a series of bonuses.

It's expected that the Lyon man will fly to London soon to complete his medical and sign a contract with the Champions League side.

Spurs have resisted spending a single penny over the last two transfer windows and their last major arrival was Lucas Moura in January 2018.

Tottenham close to Ndombele deal

However, the arrival of Ndombele - who has attracted interest from a multitude of European clubs - would be a real statement after their run to the Champions League final.

There's a real understanding that Tottenham could achieve something special with some more investment and there are fears that their current crop could fade away.

But with signings like that of Ndombele, Tottenham could really start pushing on for the silverware that has evaded them since 2007.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-NIMES-LYON

Where do you think Tottenham will finish next season? Have your say in the comments section below.

Topics:
Football
Tanguy Ndombele
Lucas Moura da Silva
Lyon
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again