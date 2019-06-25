Tottenham are closing in on a move for Tanguy Ndombele, according to reports from Italy.

Gianluca di Marzio has confirmed that Spurs are just a new details away from confirming the transfer, spending in excess of €62 million to set a new club record.

Their current transfer high stands at £36 million for the arrival of Davison Sanchez in 2017 and this latest fee is likely raise due to a series of bonuses.

It's expected that the Lyon man will fly to London soon to complete his medical and sign a contract with the Champions League side.

Spurs have resisted spending a single penny over the last two transfer windows and their last major arrival was Lucas Moura in January 2018.

Tottenham close to Ndombele deal

However, the arrival of Ndombele - who has attracted interest from a multitude of European clubs - would be a real statement after their run to the Champions League final.

There's a real understanding that Tottenham could achieve something special with some more investment and there are fears that their current crop could fade away.

But with signings like that of Ndombele, Tottenham could really start pushing on for the silverware that has evaded them since 2007.

