Every single professional footballer dreams of having success at international level.

Winning a World Cup is without doubt the biggest achievement a player can have and France's current squad were the latest to experience that feeling last summer.

And Liverpool fan-favourite Sadio Mane has summed up just how important success on the international stage is for a player.

The world-class winger has stated in an interview that he would trade his Champions League success with Liverpool if it meant winning the African Cup of Nations with Senegal.

"It is up to us to achieve something great," he told France Football. "Of course we are one of the favourites, we cannot hide from that. But this standing is not enough to go all the way.

"Winning with my country, which has never won the Africa Cup of Nations, would be magnificent.

"I am even ready to swap a Champions League to win an Africa Cup of Nations. The return to Dakar would be extraordinary. This is my biggest and most crazy dream."

Fair play, Sadio.

Senegal are second favourites - behind host nation Egypt - to lift the AFCON trophy and they got their campaign off to the perfect start with a 2-0 win over Tanzania.

Their big test in the group will be Algeria, who have the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Yacine Brahimi in their ranks.

"It's in our hands," Mane added. "It's clear that we're one of the favourites.

"We can't deny it. It's not just enough to get results, but we have to be at our best level in every match."

With the likes of Keita Balde, Kalidou Koulibaly and Idrissa Gueye alongside Mane in the squad, you have to feel that it's very much in their hands.

Imagine Mane's delight if he wins both the Champions League and AFCON in just a few months...

Do you think international trophies mean more than success at club level? Have your say in the comment box below.