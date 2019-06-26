Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon appears to be on his way back to the club this summer.

Late last night, Sky Sport Italia reported that the 41-year-old is on the verge of returning to Turin after spending the 2018/19 season with Paris Saint-Germain.

Buffon will act as back-up to Polish star Wojciech Szczesny, who enjoyed a stunning campaign between the posts for the Bianconeri.

In his 28 Series A games last season, Juve conceded just 18 goals, keeping 11 clean sheets along the way.

Buffon's return is also likely to see Loic Perin leave the club this summer.

The move just feels right in every single way. Seeing Buffon in the PSG jersey last season just did not look right.

But the whole move is testament to Szczesny's improvement during his short time at Juve.

There were fears that Buffon's presence at the club would hinder the Pole's progression, as he would fear losing his place after any mistake.

Now, after Buffon's year in France, he is the undisputed number one and there are no fears that the Italian will usurp him in the starting XI.

A TRUE JUVENTUS LEGEND

Few players in the history of the Bianconeri are as popular as Buffon.

During his 17 years with the club, he won Serie A on nine occasions and lifted the Coppa Italia trophy four times.

He was also capped 176 times by Italy, the fourth most of any international player and he won the World Cup in 2006.

The only thing missing? The Champions League.

PSG were supposed to give the great man a serious shot at the trophy, but failed to get past Manchester United in the last-16.

Maybe he believes Cristiano Ronaldo can help him deliver the one trophy he craves.