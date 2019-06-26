David Silva has confirmed that he will leave Manchester City after the 2019-20 campaign.

It has long been reported that the Spaniard is thinking of leaving the Etihad Stadium and it's now clear that Silva wants to bow out after exactly 10 years at the club.

A City source explained last month: “It would be a real shock if David does leave but he has had a great offer and is thinking it over hard. At the moment he’s more likely to go than stay.”

However, it now seems as though there is little doubt with the man himself confirming that next season will be his final campaign in the sky blue jersey.

According to the Mirror, Silva replied when asked if he'd stay beyond next season: “No, this is the last one - 10 years for me is enough. It’s the perfect time for me.

Silva leaving in 2020

“Initially, City were talking about two years, but I decided to sign another one, so I finished at 10 years. It completes the cycle.

"It’s a nice round figure. I can never see myself playing against City for another team. So 10 years – that’s it.”

Silva will go down as one of the greatest players in City's history, accumulating 395 appearances, scoring 70 goals and amassing 83 assists in the Premier League.

Move to Las Palmas?

The midfielder lifted the league title in 2012, 2014, 2017 and 2018, while also securing four League Cups, two FA Cup titles and a pair of Community Shield wins.

The 33-year-old has previously said that he would like to finish his career with boyhood club Las Palmas, but conceded that would only be the case if they returned to La Liga.

“I would like to do that, but I don’t know,” Silva admitted. “Football changes. Who knows? But I would love to finish my career here in Las Palmas.

"It depends on the team and the players. I cannot come here to play in the Second Division with this team.”

Is Silva the greatest player in Man City's Premier League era? Have your say in the comments section below.