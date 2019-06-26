Frank Lampard is expected to be announced as Chelsea's new manager in the coming days.

On Tuesday, Derby County confirmed that they have granted permission for the Blues to speak to Frank Lampard about the vacant managerial position at Stamford Bridge.

Their statement added that because pre-season is fast approaching, both teams are hoping to 'swiftly conclude their discussions'.

Should the deal be confirmed, this will be a rather rare Roman Abramovich managerial appointment.

Since arriving at Chelsea in 2003, he has hired some of the biggest and most well-established coaches in the world - including Carlo Ancelotti, Luiz Felipe Scolari and Rafael Benitez.

But Lampard is the complete opposite of them.

He has just one season of experience in management and this appointment is being made based on the promise he has shown in such a short time, and perhaps mostly because he's a club legend.

Given that Lampard is so inexperienced at the top level coming into this job, it seems Abramovich will set expectations rather low.

According to the Telegraph, the 41-year-old will sign a three-year contract and will only have to avoid a relegation battle in his first season to survive his first 12 months.

"It is expected Lampard will be offered a three-year contract worth around £4 million a year, with the possibility of earning a pay rise if his first ­season is considered a success," the report reads.

"While there will be no guarantee that Lampard will be allowed to see out his contract, there is a hope that, barring the worst-case scenario of a relegation battle, he will be given at least a full season before facing any sort of assessment."

That's quite a contrast to the targets that some of Chelsea's former managers were handed.

In 2018, Antonio Conte was sacked after finishing fifth and winning the FA Cup, while back in 2013, Benitez won the Europa League and finished third before being shown the door.

Abramovich even showed Ancelotti the door just days after he guided Chelsea to a second-place finish in 2011.

But it seems expectations will be very different for Lampard, who only needs to avoid the worst-case scenario to ensure he'll be sticking around for more than one season.