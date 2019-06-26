Football

.

Jurgen Klopp to Liverpool players after Barca defeat: 'What an amazing game you played'

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Liverpool players and fans will never forget their Champions League journey last season.

From beating Bayern Munich 3-1 away from home in the quarter-finals to producing a stunning comeback against Barcelona to reach the final, the Reds were immense.

They looked dead and buried after losing 3-0 away to Barcelona in the first leg of the semi-finals, but what happened next was nothing short of incredible.

Liverpool blew away Lionel Messi and co. at Anfield in the second leg, winning 4-0 to book a place in the Madrid final with Premier League rivals Tottenham.

And when June 1 came around, Jurgen Klopp's men did the business against Spurs to be crowned champions of Europe.

Liverpool now have a squad that's capable of challenging for every major honour - and it's all because of Klopp.

The 52-year-old took over as manager almost four years ago and has turned Liverpool from a team that was struggling to qualify for the Europa League into an unstoppable force.

His charisma is infectious and it's created a new-found sense of belief on Merseyside, as evidenced by his reaction in the dressing room after the Barcelona defeat.

Fabinho was brought to Liverpool by Klopp last summer and in a recent interview with Globo, the Brazil international revealed his manager's words at the Camp Nou.

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

"The emotions he has on the edge of the pitch, even when he speaks to reporters, is not at all fake," said Fabinho of Klopp. "He's a tall guy who loves laughing.

"Sometimes he is in another room and we hear him laughing. He charges a lot, but he's a guy who was important for my move to Liverpool. It's been a pleasure working with him.

"After the game against Barcelona at the Camp Nou, Klopp came into the dressing room happy and praising us: 'What an amazing game you have played, one of the most complete.'

"We lost 3-0, but I think we had a good game that day.

Newcastle United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

"I was one of the last players to come out of the dressing room. He (Klopp) came to me and said: 'Fabinho, [Georginio] Wijnaldum said that we will qualify, what do you think?'

"I said I thought we were going to quality, and he said: 'Then there are three of us.' The conversation was very optimistic.

"Afterwards, the team and supporters was everything for us. It was really historical."

Klopp's man management and positivity played a huge role in Liverpool's Champions League triumph and it's expected that further success is on the horizon.

Topics:
UEFA Champions League
Football
Fabinho Henrique Tavares
Jurgen Klopp
Premier League
Liverpool

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again