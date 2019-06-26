Liverpool players and fans will never forget their Champions League journey last season.

From beating Bayern Munich 3-1 away from home in the quarter-finals to producing a stunning comeback against Barcelona to reach the final, the Reds were immense.

They looked dead and buried after losing 3-0 away to Barcelona in the first leg of the semi-finals, but what happened next was nothing short of incredible.

Liverpool blew away Lionel Messi and co. at Anfield in the second leg, winning 4-0 to book a place in the Madrid final with Premier League rivals Tottenham.

And when June 1 came around, Jurgen Klopp's men did the business against Spurs to be crowned champions of Europe.

Liverpool now have a squad that's capable of challenging for every major honour - and it's all because of Klopp.

The 52-year-old took over as manager almost four years ago and has turned Liverpool from a team that was struggling to qualify for the Europa League into an unstoppable force.

His charisma is infectious and it's created a new-found sense of belief on Merseyside, as evidenced by his reaction in the dressing room after the Barcelona defeat.

Fabinho was brought to Liverpool by Klopp last summer and in a recent interview with Globo, the Brazil international revealed his manager's words at the Camp Nou.

"The emotions he has on the edge of the pitch, even when he speaks to reporters, is not at all fake," said Fabinho of Klopp. "He's a tall guy who loves laughing.

"Sometimes he is in another room and we hear him laughing. He charges a lot, but he's a guy who was important for my move to Liverpool. It's been a pleasure working with him.

"After the game against Barcelona at the Camp Nou, Klopp came into the dressing room happy and praising us: 'What an amazing game you have played, one of the most complete.'

"We lost 3-0, but I think we had a good game that day.

"I was one of the last players to come out of the dressing room. He (Klopp) came to me and said: 'Fabinho, [Georginio] Wijnaldum said that we will qualify, what do you think?'

"I said I thought we were going to quality, and he said: 'Then there are three of us.' The conversation was very optimistic.

"Afterwards, the team and supporters was everything for us. It was really historical."

Klopp's man management and positivity played a huge role in Liverpool's Champions League triumph and it's expected that further success is on the horizon.