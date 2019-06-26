Jon Moxley's post-WWE comments have caused quite a stir in wrestling circles.

The former Dean Ambrose departed for pastures new at the end of April, and he's already turned up in All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling, winning the IWGP United States Championship at the latter.

But it's his words so far that have caused the most impact.

Moxley has appeared on a number of podcasts, most notably Chris Jericho's, and literally buried WWE's creative process and noted the reasons as to why he ran his contract down.

All-in-all, Moxley just couldn't cope with what WWE were throwing at him anymore, and he's already rediscovered his old self by being away from them for just two months.

Now though, Seth Rollins has had something to say.

Rollins called Moxley a 'brother' when they were on the road together, but as seemingly chief defender of the WWE product in recent times, he's not had all positive things to say about his former partner-in-crime.

“Ambrose can do what he wants. He’s a big boy, he’s got his big boy pants on," Rollins told Sports Illustrated Media, per Pro Wrestling Sheet.

"He can go out there and say whatever he wants, but the bottom line is not everybody’s equipped to handle the rigours of WWE and the schedule and how it affects you mentally and emotionally.

"Ambrose gave everything he had to the company for the entire time he was here. He put his heart and soul into the travel, into the schedule, into the injuries, into the work in the ring and all that stuff.

"But at the end of the day, he took his ball and he went home, or he went elsewhere at least. And I think it’s a little presumptuous of him to get on a podcast and talk down about the company that gave him such an opportunity.”

“And like I said, I love the guy, I love him, I’ll always love him, but at the end of the day, we just share different perspectives about what we want out of life and about where we’re at in our own lives," Rollins continued.

"I hope that he does well. I’ve kept enough tabs on him to know that he’s doing super well for himself right now and I’m happy for that, but I just don’t think there’s any reason to hop on a soapbox and complain after the fact.

"You need to take the first step, and that’s looking in the mirror and asking yourself did you do every single thing you possibly could to make yourself and your situation what you want it to be, and if the answer is yes you did, then you can go elsewhere and complain.

"If that’s where he’s at mentally then go right ahead, but if he hasn’t done that, he hasn’t looked in the mirror and made that decision, then maybe he should think about that. That goes for any other disgruntled talent past or present.”

With these comments and his recent spat with New Japan star Will Ospreay on Twitter, Rollins looks to have been put in the position of defending the company to the absolute hilt.

And even if his so-called 'best friend' speaks ill of them, he's going to have a retort.