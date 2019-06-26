It’s been just over five years since David Moyes faced the chop at Manchester United.

Since then, United have seen four managers walk through the door, either in an interim capacity or permanent.

Ryan Giggs took charge in a temporary position following Moyes’ sacking before Louis van Gaal filled the role permanently ahead of the following season.

Jose Mourinho was next in the hot seat in 2016 before current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer received the nod at the back end of last year.

As for Moyes, he’s had three unsuccessful managerial jobs.

Shortly after his sacking at Old Trafford, he took the reigns at Spanish outfit Real Sociedad before enduring the first relegation of his career whilst at Sunderland.

West Ham were up next as the 56-year-old was named their boss in 2017 but yet again, it proved to be a very short and disappointing spell.

So, it’s safe to say a lot has happened since Moyes walked the plank at United.

And in the meantime, the deal he signed back in 2013 would have still been running and if that isn’t crazy enough, there are still five days left.

The Scot penned a six-year deal when taking charge from Everton in a bumper contract that was to expire on 1st July 2019.

However, it proved to be a torrid spell for Moyes who didn’t even last a year.

It was always going to take some doing to fill the boots of Sir Alex Ferguson but going from winning the league to seventh was a shock to many.

Moyes didn’t even see out the whole season as Giggs would go on to be named caretaker boss for the final month of the campaign.

On top of failing to reach Europe for the first time in 25 years, United also bowed out of the FA Cup at the third round stage.

Moyes’ side also hit rocks at the semi-final hurdle of the League Cup before being knocked out of the Champions League quarter-finals.

The former United boss is currently in the frame for a return to management though as he remains one of the favourites to succeed Rafa Benitez at Newcastle United.