England’s defeat to Australia leaves their World Cup semi-final hopes under serious threat.

Eoin Morgan's men have already lost three times this tournament, suffering defeat at the hands of Pakistan, Sri Lanka and now the Aussies.

What's more concerning for the hosts is that their remaining two group games come against India and New Zealand - two of the strongest outfits.

Here, we assess the situation and the qualification permutations for England.

– With eight points from seven games, England occupy the fourth and final qualifying place, but are only a point ahead of fifth-placed Bangladesh. Sri Lanka and Pakistan, respectively two and three points behind, each have a game in hand.

– Australia and New Zealand are four and three points clear of England respectively, while India, one point ahead, have two games in hand, leaving limited hope of England catching any of those three teams.

– Wins in their final two group games would still guarantee England’s progress, though they face India and New Zealand. Sri Lanka would be able to match their 12-point total, but would have only five wins to England’s six – the first tie-breaker, ahead of net run rate.

– One win and one defeat – or a pair of no-results – would leave England on 10 points and vulnerable to any of the three teams behind them, should Bangladesh win their last two games or Sri Lanka or Pakistan their remaining three.

– Defeats to both India and the Black Caps would almost certainly see England eliminated. To progress they would need Bangladesh to lose both games, or earn one point at most, with Sri Lanka also winning no more than once. However, one of Bangladesh’s games is against Pakistan, who would need only that win and one more – perhaps against winless Afghanistan – to overtake England.