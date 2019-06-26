WWE

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose.

WWE tease a romance angle between SmackDown stars Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

It's been nearly two years since Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville made their main roster WWE debuts and they are still going strong together.

Brought to Raw as part of Paige's 'Absolution' stable in November 2017 it looked as though the company had big plans for the two Tough Enough graduates.

But the aggravation of Paige's neck issues forced the Brit into retirement, leaving Sonya and Mandy to go at it as a tandem.

At several points in late 2018 it looked as though the duo were going to be broken apart, but they stuck together and have even challenged for the Women's Tag Team Championships this year.

In recent weeks though, it looks like WWE may go a completely different route with the two.

After Deville brawled with Ember Moon backstage on SmackDown last week, Rose looked Deville up-and-down in a way that looked more than friends to some people.

And after Deville disposed of Moon on this weeks episode inside the ring, the two once again shared a moment as Rose held the arm up of the victorious superstar.

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville may be exploring a completely new angle between the pair - a lesbian romance

Deville then grabbed Mandy's hair in a way that did not look like the two were just friends before they left the ring - interestingly this was edited out of WWE's official YouTube footage.

WWE fans are now speculating that after the events of the last two weeks, the company may be potentially exploring a lesbian romance angle between the pair.

Deville is the first openly lesbian performer in WWE history and is very outgoing in her support of the LGBT movement, and a storyline like this would be a massive move for WWE to consider.

WWE are not shy of committing to romance angles, but that is normally for heterosexual couples - it would be a walk into the unknown if they decide to walk down the road of girl-on-girl relationships.

But the signs are all there for it to become an actual thing, which we're sure will excite many of the WWE Universe.

