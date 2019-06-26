Brace yourselves Chelsea fans, it looks like Frank Lampard is coming home.

The Blues legend was given permission by Derby County earlier this week to speak to his former club about the vacant manager's position.

Since then, numerous reports have stated Lampard has agreed a three-year deal worth £16.5m that will see him start next week.

Chelsea have a reputation for hiring and firing managers, but it seems they're prepared to make an exception for arguably their greatest ever player.

Per the Telegraph, Lampard will be given time to turn things around at Stamford Bridge and will survive his first season providing he avoids a relegation scrap.

Lampard only has one year's experience in management, but his status as a Chelsea legend could be exactly what's needed at Stamford Bridge.

Maurizio Sarri accused his players of lacking motivation last season - that shouldn't be the case under a man who won three Premier League titles and the Champions League at Chelsea.

Lampard will certainly have the backing of his former teammates, like John Terry, who was tipped to succeed him as Derby manager until recently.

Indeed, Terry once gave a passionate speech about Lampard at a Legends of Football event where he summed up everything that's good about him.

"Frank would be out there doing doggies, a bag of balls on his shoulder, get a goalkeeper practicing for 40, 50, 60 minutes every single day," said Terry.

"As a player that made you go 'I should be doing that'. All of a sudden Didier [Drogba] was out there with Lamps, I was out there with Lamps and the whole squad was out there.

"He just pushed everyone to a different dimension. For me, I believe he's the best player we've ever had at Chelsea, without a shadow of a doubt, and one of the best in world football.

"I mean at one stage he came second to Ronaldinho, who was probably one of the best ever, and Frank just got pipped by him in World Footballer of the Year.

"I have to say it was an absolute pleasure to play and work with him and get an insight into what it takes to be the best.

"I know a lot of young players nowadays would be looking at [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo to be the best and to be the role models, but any young player striving to make it to the very top should look no further than Frank Lampard."

It seems inevitable that Lampard will be named Chelsea's new manager in the coming days and it could just be a match made in heaven.