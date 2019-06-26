Manchester United fans have once again started a #GlazersOut movement on social media, calling for the owners to sell up.

A disappointing 2018/19 campaign, plus recent news of the family saddling the club with debt, has led to unrest within the fan base.

Supporters are hoping to see ownership of their team change hands soon and according to reports, Britain's richest man, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, enquired about purchasing the club.

Per UtdReport, the petrochemicals tycoon, worth £21 billion, was interested in buying from the Glazer's but was put off by the high asking price.

The current owners purchased the club back in 2005 for £790m but it's unclear how much money they would sell for.

They must be driving a pretty hard bargain if a man worth £21 billion is put off by their valuation.

United's value has massively increased over the last 14 years, with Forbes Magazine valuing the Manchester club at £2.99 billion.

Ratcliffe, who founded the Ineos chemicals group in 1998, is a boyhood United fan and in May, spoke publically about his intentions of owning a football club.

"I’m a tortured Manchester United fan. We [Ineos] have dipped our toe in the water with football," he said.

Earlier this year, Sir Jim was also linked with a takeover at Chelsea, where he holds a season ticket.

It's now not known if his interest in either club remains.

Back in February, United fans were starting to get excited when Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was linked with a £3.8 billion bid, but the takeover never came to fruition.

It looks unlikely then, that the Glazer's will sell up ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, which starts in less than two months, so supporters will likely have to sit through at least one more season with the family in charge.