Speculation has mounted over the future of Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen of late.

The 27-year-old, who arrived in North London back in 2013, has one year left on his current deal and an extension remains unlikely.

And Spurs will undoubtedly try and prevent the Denmark international from walking away on a free next summer meaning an imminent departure could be in the pipeline.

Eriksen himself told Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet: “I have the wildest and deepest respect for everything that has happened in Tottenham. But I have also said that I would like to try something new.

"I hope there will be a clarification during the summer. That's the plan. In football you do not know when a clarification comes. It can happen anytime. Everyone wants it best if it happens as soon as possible, but in football takes things time.

"It depends on Daniel Levy and another club has to come. Or I have to sit down at the table and negotiate a new contract. You can't set a date yourself."

Real Madrid, who have spent over £250 million already this summer, were the favourites to land the Dane at 5/6.

However, it now appears that Zinedine Zidane is looking to add Paul Pogba to his list of summer arrivals instead.

That said, there is now a new frontrunner chasing Eriksen’s signature.

Step forward, Manchester United.

Madrid have now dropped down to 9/4 with the Reds leapfrogging them at 2/1.

And with Pogba seemingly heading to the Spanish capital, it leaves a space for Eriksen to fill.

United have already welcomed one new face this summer in Dan James from Swansea City with Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka set to be the next.

A move to Old Trafford does make sense for Eriksen but swapping Champions League football for the Europa League will take some persuading, that’s for sure.